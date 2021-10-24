CLARKSVILLE - Clarksville is getting ready for Halloween with a pumpkin carving contest and a carnival.
Carvers can enter their pumpkin creations for the Carved Pumpkin Contest by bringing the carved Halloween squash to the downtown square before 5 p.m. Friday. There the pumpkins will be judged and prizes awarded by the Clarksville Retail Merchants Association.
Saturday is the day for the Clarksville Youth Connection Halloween Carnival. It will be in the Title One Gym at Vine and Washington streets, and it starts at 6 p.m. Door prizes will be given to the first 100 visitors to the event.
In addition to candy, there will be games to play and a costume contest.
