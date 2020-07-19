Despite the negative economic impacts in the U.S. due to the coronavirus, Lamar County has seen a significant boost in sales tax revenue. July’s allocations from the state Comptroller’s office show an increase of 12.68% compared to last year, making it clear that Lamar County residents are spending more dollars locally. For the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, this is welcome, but unexpected, news.
“The sales tax numbers that came out were a surprise to many people,” chamber president Paul Allen said. “This is a time of the unknown.”
Even though statewide, Texas has seen a 2.6% drop in sales tax collections, Lamar County has not followed the same trend, and Allen said that many residents have stepped up to support local businesses during the uncertain times of Covid-19.
“I really think there has been a great push in buying local, and I really think that will continue,” Allen said. “Our business owners are faced everyday with new challenges and decisions to make to keep things moving. They will continue to need that local support based on those owners’ decisions.”
Some of that support has come from the chamber itself. With efforts to help local businesses draw in customers, like the Pick Six campaign that encouraged residents to dine locally, or the Red Hat Roundup, which incentivized visiting local businesses, the chamber has made strong pushes to keep the Lamar County economy healthy.
To keep collections numbers steady in Lamar County, Allen said residents need to continue to spend their dollars locally. Although some businesses have been able to adapt by offering services like curbside pickup and delivery, others are still in need of support to continue economic growth in the area.
“There are many businesses that are doing well through their innovative ways that they have created, but there are many that are still struggling,” Allen said.
Surrounding counties have seen growth too. Fannin County saw an increase in sales tax collections of 18.52% from last year’s numbers, Delta County’s numbers grew by 20.12% and Red River County grew 88.83%.
