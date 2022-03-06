CLARKSVILLE — Little libraries are popping up around town in an effort to get more people, especially kids, into the big library on Walnut Street near the County Courthouse.
Kathy Peterson, the library’s director, had the idea in September to have books placed in little sharing stations away from the main library for a reason.
“I just noticed that we didn’t have a lot of kids coming into the library and I thought this would be a way to get books to them,” she said. “You know how important reading is.”
The only sharing station that is open so far is at ANM Laundromat, 111 Industrial, but soon there will be stations at the park at Third and Grove streets and at Fireman’s Park near the old jail. She also has one set up at the Avery Housing Authority, 540 S. Austin St.
Boy Scout members have volunteered to set up the park locations as a troop service project soon.
Peterson said the books in the station will be varied for different age groups.
For the young children, there are picture books, and for older kids there are easy-to-read chapter books. There will also be a couple of books suitable for adults and bilingual books as well.
Patterson said each of the stations will be stocked with 15 or so books and she will check them regularly to make sure there are enough books to choose from.
“They can take one or leave one. They can take one or bring it back,” she said. “We hope to inspire them to read more books and to possibly come by the library to check out more books.”
The Lennox Health and Resource Center played a role in getting the book stations started, Peterson said.
“They helped pay for the books we are using,” she said.
Last month the City Council gave its backing to the project with Mayor Ann Rushing saying, “They just want to reach out to more children. It is a good thing.”
