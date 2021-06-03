BLOSSOM–Republican Rep. Pat Fallon is scheduled to host a Town Hall stop at Lamar Electric Cooperative, 5225 Highway 82 East in Blossom at 5 p.m. today.
It will be the third stop on a Town Hall Tour for the freshman congressman.
Fallon represents Texas’s 4th Congressional District.
