With the deadline to file for candidacy in the May 7 local elections having come and gone, candidates in those races now have an idea of who they’ll be up against.
Deadline to file was Feb. 18, and the deadline to file for a write-in candidacy passed Tuesday, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
The last day to register to vote — if you are not already a registered voter — in the May 7 election is April 7, and early voting will take place from April 25 to May 3.
The May 7 election for local political subdivisions like city councils and school boards should not be confused with Tuesday’s primary election or the May 24 primary runoff election. The primaries are for parties to pick their nominee for the November general election, whereas the May 7 election will determine who represents constituents on the boards with open seats.
In races where there is no challenger, the election is called off and the sole candidate takes the seat.
City of Paris
Four seats are up for election for the Paris City Council, including Clayton Pilgrim, District 6; Reginald Hughes, District 2; Gary Don Savage, District 3; and Shatara “Sha” Moore, District 1. All are incumbents and no challengers filed for the open seats.
Paris ISD
Paris ISD trustee Gordon Strom will be stepping down from his Place 7 seat at the end of his term. Cliff Kerby, a local dentist, has filed to be Strom’s successor.
Also up for election are incumbents Terry Davis, Place 3, and Mandeep Chatha-Homer, Place 4. No challengers filed for the seats.
North Lamar ISD
Three at-large seats are up for election this year. Board president Elisha Preston and member Joel Sanders are not seeking reelection.
Candidates for the three spots on the board include incumbent Bo Exum, Sequoia Bruce, Lauren Woodard, Teresa Bussell, Russell Jackson and Jerry McDowell.
Prairiland ISD
Voters will choose for one school board seat in Prairiland ISD as incumbent Ronnie Bridges, Place 1, is unopposed. For Place 4, candidates include incumbent Dustin Nation and challenger Cole White.
Chisum ISD
Information on Chisum ISD’s Board of Trustees election will be printed in an upcoming edition.
Chisum has not held a trustee election since before 2020 per its voter-approved agreement with Roxton ISD for the consolidation of the latter.
As stated in the agreement, no trustee would be up for reelection until 2022, at which time the seats held by Travis Ball and Matt Patterson were to open.
Ball serves as the board’s president.
Reno City Council
Voters can choose from a field of five candidates for spots on the City Council. The candidates are incumbents Brandon Thomas and Joey McCarthy, and the challengers are Ryan Skidmore, David Ervin and David Beyleryan.
The top three vote-getters will earn at-large spots on the council.
Deport City Council
Half the City Council in Deport is up for election, and all incumbents have filed for re-election. They are Mayor Patrick Watson, Alderman Robert Bailey and Alderman Catana Yarnell. No challengers filed against them.
Blossom City Council
Blossom’s City Council also will not hold an election as only incumbents filed for their open seats. That includes Mayor Jeff Stover, and councilors Brad Sessum, filing for a two-year term, and Debra Burge, filing for a one-year term.
Rivercrest ISD
Brandon Williams, the current board of education chairman, will retain Position 5 as he drew no challengers.
In Position 2, incumbent Ryan Case faces challenger Bill Dixon.
Bogata City Council
Cecil “Tex” Loftin, Place 1; Christy Rolf, Place 2; and Glenda Martin, Place 4, will all return to the City Council as they face no opposition in the upcoming election.
Incumbent Bill Mellon does have a challenger in the Place 3 race. Jake Stinson seeks the position also.
In the race for Place 5, incumbent James Shoemaker is facing challenger William Brown.
Detroit City Council
There will be no City Council election as only three candidates signed up to run for three openings.
The candidates, all incumbents, Brandon Brown, Lori Melton and Terrie Shelby will retain their seats on the council.
Detroit ISD
The candidates for the two board openings are incumbent Doug Miller, Joshua Garrison, Casey Davis, Heath VanDeaver, Beverly Coleman and write-in candidate Rebecca Farmer.
Clarksville City Council
There will be no election as the mayor and the four incumbent City Council members did not draw any opponents for their spots. Ann Rushing will return as mayor. Also, James Ellis will remain in the Place 1 seat, Pat Smith in the Place 2 chair, Bonnie Snider in Place 3 and Gary Gray will retain in the Place 4 spot.
Clarksville ISD
There are three open spots on the school board with two spots having a three-year term and the other spot being a two-year term to complete an unexpired term due to a resignation.
Vying for the three-year terms where the top two vote-getters will get seats are Shannon Carson, John McPeters and Heather Taylor.
Joyce Gill and Shuronda Moore-Turner are running for the two-year term.
Honey Grove City Council
Two alderman seats and the mayor position are up for election this year in Honey Grove. While Mayor Claude Caffee is the sole candidate for mayor, there are three people interested in the two available seats.
Those filed include incumbents Brian Owen and Terry Paul Cunningham and challenger John William “Bill” Moon III.
Honey Grove ISD
Three seats are open on the Honey Grove ISD Board of Trustees.
All three incumbents have filed to run. They include Board Vice President Kyle Braley, Secretary Sheila Reece and Amber Sutherland.
Additionally, three challengers have filed, including Scotty Mahan, Andy Lane and Hunter Templeton.
