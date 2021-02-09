HONEY GROVE — As the latest Covid-19 surge subsides, Honey Grove ISD has been able to welcome back nearly all students and staff to its campuses.
Superintendent Todd Morrison and Honey Grove Elementary School Principal Ashley Odom shared the good news with trustees Monday evening. The disease appears to have nearly run its course with staff, Morrison said, with just two staff members out in quarantine by Monday evening. For the first time in several weeks, the middle school had its full staff on campus Monday, Morrison noted.
Morrison and Odom praised the district’s use of rapid Covid-19 tests as a way of getting staff and students back in class quicker than if they were to wait for the full recommended quarantine time, and if students show similar symptoms, the rapid test helps to determine if they must go into quarantine. It’s a lot of paperwork to turn into the state to use the tests — the district must report how many tests were used, how many were negative and positive and so on — but it’s worth the effort, the superintendent told trustees.
Of the district’s 628 students, the elementary school has six in remote learning while the high school has 10, Morrison said.
“Those numbers are really low from where we’ve been in regards to quarantine kids,” Morrison said.
Odom praised her teachers for diligently working between remote and in-person classes so children who do enter quarantine don’t fall behind.
In other business, Morrison discussed the district’s preliminary calendar for the 2021-22 school year, noting that he was awaiting word from Paris Junior College on when it is planning spring break. Grayson College in Denison has marked spring break for the week of March 14, which is the date in the preliminary calendar. Two days not marked would give students time off school for the county show. Morrison projected that to be Oct. 7 and 8, although he offered up the option to move the district’s two bad weather days to October to provide the time off. No action was taken on the calendar.
Morrison briefly touched on the district’s approval plan, which didn’t change much from last year except to add reference to distance learning. The superintendent called it a “typical district improvement plan,” and noted there was no testing data or metrics as per the usual because there is no accountability data from the 2019-20 school year due to the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic. Testing in the plan is compared only to local data, not state data, he said.
During discussion about the upcoming basketball playoffs, Morrison praised boys basketball coach Homer Garner for his ability to turn the team around. The boys team has a good chance at being the fourth seed in the district, Morrison said, noting the improvement from winning just two games last season.
The track and field season is approaching, and Honey Grove ISD may host up to three track meets this year. The district’s track needs some attention, particularly Lane 1, which is heavily used by the public, Morrison said. Although work to spruce the track up for the season will be done next week, the superintendent said it’s likely time to budget the $75,000 to $100,000 it will take to resurface the track.
“That track is a little over 12 years old. You know, the only thing we’ve done to it is restripe it a few times, but the actual surface is getting close to needing some attention,” Morrison said.
Prior to the meeting’s end, trustees approved a joint election agreement with the City of Honey Grove for the district’s May election; approved a consent agenda that included tax collections for December 2020 and January 2021 and January expenditures; approved the two-year contracts of Odom, middle school Principal Lee Frost and high school Principal Tammy Mariani; approved the District Improvement Plan; approved the Child Nutrition Multi-Region Purchasing Interlocal Bid Participation Agreement for 2021-2022 school year with Region 10; and tabled action on a potential one-time stipend for employees who provide documentation that they received the Covid-19 vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.