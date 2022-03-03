Local music artist Merrol Ray will appear Monday in concert before a sold-out crowd at First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE, at the quarterly Country Dinner Theatre. The meal, catered by Scholl Bros Bar-B-Que, begins at 6:30 p.m.
Merrol, who writes much of his own music, has been appearing locally since he was a teenager and recorded an album in Nashville after he and an earlier band, Miles From Nowhere, won a contest in Dallas where they were pitted against some of the top rock bands in the Metroplex.
Later, after he ventured out as a solo artist and formed his own backup band,The Regulators, Ray recorded an album, “Stanley,” which features nine songs penned by Ray alone, and one with fellow local musician, Michael O’Neal. More recently, Ray recorded “Eat at Weezy’s,” a CD that features a collection of original songs.
For more than 30 years, Ray has given his time whenever called upon for charity shows and has performed at numerous civic events.
Growing up, Ray said he was influenced by artists such as Creedence Clearwater Revival, Buck Owens, Van Halen, Ozzy Osbourne and Pink Floyd. He played at his first club at the age of 20. He now describes his music as an eclectic mix of popular genres.
“I’d say it’s a little bit country, a little bit rock and roll,” Ray said. “Since I’ve gotten older, my music is a bit calmer than when I was younger.”
An all acoustic show, Ray said his music set for Monday night’s performance will include a mixture of cover songs and originals. Included will be several selections from both the “Stanley” album and the “Eat At Weezy’s” CD.
“It’s all going to be just me and my guitar,” Ray said.
