Damage to the high school gymnasium floor and a report on updates to other athletic facilities, along with heating/air conditioning unit replacements all were topics North Lamar ISD trustees discussed with the district’s lead architect at a meeting last week.
“The softball field is really looking great,” Parkhill architect Michael Strain told trustees at a Monday meeting. “We’ve got the sod down, the infield is pretty much complete and we are about to put up the net. The backfield fence just needs to be trimmed out, and it’s looking great.”
Other athletic field projects are well underway with the softball field to be completed Feb. 1, the football field and track resurfacing by June 30 and the baseball field by July. Drainage work at the indoor athletic facility is 50% complete with indoor turf replacement to be completed at the end of April, Strain said.
About the damaged gymnasium floor, which has moisture coming through the subflooring, especially around a misplaced volleyball net standard, Strain said the problem has been studied thoroughly, and plans are to get through the basketball season before repairs begin.
“This is something we have been dealing with while trying to get a bond election passed,” trustee Stephen “Red” Holmes said. “We had experts look at it several years ago and they advised us to get through the next season until we can get a bond passed.”
Strain said new elementary school documents are 50% complete with the project on schedule. Topographical data has been received and structural engineers are currently working to evaluate foundation systems.
In other business, trustees extended Superintendent Kelli Stewart’s three-year contract through June 20, 2025, for $144,547 yearly, and approved an election agreement with the City of Paris for the May 7 trustee election. Three open seats include those currently held by Joel Sanders, Bo Exum and Elisha Preston.
Assistant Superintendent Leslie Watson reported average daily attendance at 2,159 students, 54 more than budgeted, Assistant Superintendent Angela Chadwick and the district’s entourage of counselors presented comprehensive plans and campus principals presented gifts to trustees in recognition of board appreciation month.
After a recommendation by the superintendent during executive session, trustees approved the retirement of Karen Johnson effective in May, and employed Taylor Clark as a fourth grade teacher at Parker Elementary.
