Paris City Council received a satisfactory 2020 police racial profiling report at Monday night's meeting that saw Councilors Paula Portugal and Linda Knox declared unopposed winners of District 7 and District 5, respectively.
Councilors also excused rent payments through May on the Fitzhugh Avenue event center and reduced the payments from $1,200 to $600 for another six months in an attempt to support a program that feeds children at both the Boys & Girls Club and City Square Paris. A state-funded program, it has been negatively affected by the coronavirus because of reduced numbers at both programs.
The council also approved a Cox Field waiting list application and policy as submitted by City Clerk Janice Ellis and recommended by the Airport Advisory Board.
After a closed session, the council instructed City Attorney Stephanie Harris to proceed with a loan to the Paris Economic Development Corp. with the intent of gaining more interest for the city and reducing the amount of interest its economic development arm pays for borrowed money.
In an analysis of data collected by the Paris Police Department, Eric Fritsch with Justice Research Consultants, who prepares roughly 35 required reports of the state’s 1,200 law enforcement agencies, said the police department is in compliance with all statutes regarding racial profiling, adding the department does not profile individuals.
Of the 3,167 motor vehicle stops in which a warning ticket, citation or arrest was made, 64.41% of drivers were white, 28.2% Black and 6.8% Hispanic, according to Fritsch’s report. That compares to a city population of 63.9% white, 20.8% Black and 9.4% Hispanic. Fritsch noted there is no way to determine the driving population.
Fritsch reported that 7.23% of the time, Paris police knew the race of the driver before making a stop, compared to a state average of 2.9%, which got the attention of Councilor Gary Savage.
“Is that alarming to you?” Savage asked Fritsch. “In my understanding, racial profiling exists now because you were stopping a certain race more than others. That’s why that number was alarming to me. But the data shows that you're not stopping one race more than others, I get it. But it is still alarming that you know.”
“No,” Fritsch replied, explaining the data is not broken down by race ethnicity so there is no knowledge if there is a particular race ethnicity in which officers know the race prior to the stop.
Mayor Stephen Clifford said it might be possible in smaller towns officers are dealing with much slower speeds than in larger cities, noting in Paris most speeds are 30 mph compared with much higher speeds in larger towns.
“On this variable we see a great deal of consistency, usually it’s between 1% and 10%,” Fritsch said, noting that most of the time officers do not know the ethnicity.
Continuing with the report, Fritsch noted without taking ethnicity into consideration that Paris police stops result in warnings about 75% of the time with 25% of stops resulting in citations or arrests. He noted police conduct searches about 10% of the time, with 8.9% of white motorists searched, 11.2% Black and 7.4% Hispanic (based on lower number of stops). Of the searches, contraband, mainly drugs, is found 54% of the time.
“The highest that’s been seen on a national scale is 30%, so basically your searches are fruitful,” Fritsch said. “So the officers are being strategic in their searches and are most of the time finding contraband.”
During the year, the department received one racial profiling complaint, which was not sustained after an internal investigation, Fritsch said.
A complete racial profiling report is available on the city’s website.
