Fire and rescue

First Responder-Paris

May 6

8:18 to 8:36 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.

10:52 to 11:16 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.

12:33 to 12:50 p.m., 3052 Clarksville St.

1:50 to 1:54 p.m., 240 1st St. SW.

5:48 to 6:06 p.m., 1016 Polk St.

Line Down/Transformer Fire

May 6

5:47 to 6:29 p.m., 4100 Clarksville St.

Public Service

May 7

12:22 to 12:34 a.m., 3560 NE Loop 286.

Out of Service

May 6

10:52 to 11:58 a.m., 3250 Church St.

