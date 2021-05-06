Major Frankco and Capt. Martha Higdon of The Salvation Army are leaving Paris next month to serve in Fort Worth, a decision the couple said came with much prayer and concern for their oldest daughter.
“Our oldest daughter has some health issues, and we need to be closer to doctors there,” Major Higdon said about the move. “We are going to miss Paris, and we have mixed feelings about leaving because we wanted to see the completion of the homeless shelter.”
The shelter’s long-anticipated completion is expected soon after a dry sprinkler system is installed next month at a cost of $120,000, a $40,000 increase over the $80,000 cost for a water system, Higdon said.
“The change came about because of the unexpected low temperatures in February,” Higdon said. “Engineers required the change in case we have another freeze like that sometime in the future. Thankfully we received the extra funding.”
Switching places with the Higdons, Majors Guy and Dolores Watts of the Fort Worth Salvation Army will arrive in Paris on June 21.
“They have plenty of experience running shelters,” Higdon said, noting the couple operates the Mabee Social Service Center in downtown Fort Worth.
After arriving in Paris in June 2018 from Port Arthur, the Higdons initiated fundraising efforts to replace the roof on the building at 350 W. Kaufman St. and remodel the kitchen and shelter facility closed in 2017 when funds for its operation ran short. First thought to be in operation by the end of summer 2019, the shelter hit a snag when the Higdons learned a sprinkler system would be needed before the shelter could open. The couple again initiated fundraising efforts, which were slowed somewhat during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.
When asked what she thought the couple’s greatest accomplishment while in Paris, Capt. Higdon was quick to respond, “the homeless shelter.”
“Getting the kitchen and the shelter renovated and working towards getting that back functioning for the community was a big accomplishment,” Capt. Higdon said. “We wanted to see it through and enjoy the fruits of our labor, but we know the shelter will be in good hands with the Watts in charge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.