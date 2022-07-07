Though many used to think of golf as an old man’s sport, the game’s image has been shifting of late and is now being played by a wider and more diverse group of people than ever before. Helping to bring the game to more and more people is the Red River Valley’s own Cathy Harbin, who for roughly the past year and a half has been serving as a member of the PGA of America Board of Directors.
"I love the game and the way it enhances people's lives," Harbin said. "It teaches good judgment, perseverance and problem
On the board, Harbin heads up the adult player development committee. As the name suggests, the committee aims to create a supportive environment for adults just beginning to get into the game of golf.
“A lot of focus is put on bringing in younger people and kids, but there isn’t always a lot of emphasis on getting people into golf later in life,” Harbin said. “A lot of times, people feel intimidated by the game at first, and this is all about making sure that doesn’t happen.”
One of the ways Harbin is doing that includes a program started up by the committee called “Play with a Pro,” where new golfers can go out on the green alongside a PGA pro professional at their golf club, who can then give the new golfers tips and pointers.
Harbin also chairs the Place to Play committee, which is similarly designed to create entries into the game and make the sport more accessible.
“That committee is all about creating a safe environment at courses,” Harbin said.
One of the first efforts to committee made towards that goal was recently taken when they committed $250,000 to courses in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to make them easier for new golfers. Adjustments made by courses in Tulsa included removing some trees and other obstacles and making certain holes more approachable.
Another effort taken by the committee that Harbin is especially proud of is the City Swing program.
Introduced in the Washington, D.C., area, the program brings golf instructors to people in urban areas where there might not be easy access to a golf course, and the instructor offers lessons on a smaller, mobile course.
Though that program is just localized to D.C. at the moment, Harbin said they hope to soon make it a nationwide initiative.
Of the approximately 28,000 PGA professionals, only 4% are women. Of the smaller group of master professionals, an even smaller percentage are women. Harbin is proud to be both, and one of the very first women to earn the title of master professional in the country.
She brings that energy to the board, saying that she offers a fresh and different perspective that is always appreciated.
“The people on the board are great,” she said. “We have open and frank discussions, and even when we don’t always agree, they appreciate having a different set of eyes on an issue, and I feel like I’ve been able to make some real positive changes with my life experiences.”
