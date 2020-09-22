Despite being closed since March, Elks Lodge 2433 has been working to keep its doors open. On Oct. 3, it will be hosting a yard sale.
“It’s going to be a really worthwhile venture,” organizer Aimee Boykin said. “The outpouring of support has been amazing so far. I’m really shocked and thankful.”
Because of Covid-19 restrictions, the lodge hasn’t opened its doors in several months, which means events typically held to support the organization haven’t happened, and all the while, it has continued to pay for necessary services like electricity, sewer and water, etc., Boykin said. This has put a hamper on what the lodge can do to help others, she added.
“We donate to the local Boys & Girls Club; we donate to the local food banks,” Boykin said. “And we do different things with local special needs children.”
In the lodge’s September bulletin, the group put out the call for a yard sale to help keep the lodge going.
“It was just something we were brainstorming,” Boykin said.
One person said they had somes item, another chimed in, and, before you know it, Boykin was driving to Ada, Oklahoma, to pick up six sets of golf clubs for the sale.
“It has been amazing the things people are donating,” she said. This week, she is going to drive to Denison for another donation.
The lodge is technically classified as a bar, she said, and despite many bars getting Covid-19 workarounds, such as getting food establishment licensing, that wasn’t an option for the Elks Lodge.
“We had contracted the kitchen out to Catering of Paris,” Boykin said.
Any other year, it would have been a shrewd move, saving the lodge money while expanding its services, but then the coronavirus hit.
“Yeah, I don’t think everybody realized just how bad it was,” she said. “We did have a little bit of money, but (that went to basic expenses). We’ve had no money since March.”
The Elks have also asked for those who are past due on their dues to pay up to help maintain the facilities.
The yard sale will take place at a member’s home, not at the lodge itself, Boykin said, in order to have enough room for all the items and proper social distancing. The sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 3, at 640 33rd St. SE in Paris.
And any items not sold in the sale will go to The Salvation Army of Paris. For information, contact Boykin at 903-715-2227 or Katie Francis at 903-227-6539.
