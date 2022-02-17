Paris New Generation Baptist Church and its minister, Branderious Dillard, will host a “benefit of love” program for the church’s first lady, Joyce Williams, at 6 p.m., Saturday at the church.
The theme is “Who can find a virtuous woman; for her price is far above rubies,” Proverbs 31:10.
The event will feature Terrell Walace-Forge and pastor Samuel L. Harris, guest psalmist.
Paris New Generation Baptist Church is at 1513 Lamar Ave. The Rev. Shannon McGuire is senior pastor at the church.
