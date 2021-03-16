After the historic storm in February, many legislators blamed renewable energy, wind and solar projects. Though investigations have found the grid failure was caused by power companies failing to address weatherization of their equipment, that hasn’t stopped lawmakers from trying to get rid of green energy incentives.
Rep. Jeff Cason, R-Bedford, filed House Bill 2084 to roll back the Chapter 313 program in the state. The program alters the tax code to make renewable energy providers ineligible for tax abatements. School districts can offer large tax breaks to solar or wind farms for up to 10 years, and many school districts in Lamar and Red River counties have offered those breaks to solar farms, like Invenergy with its Samson and Delilah farms, and Mockingbird Solar, among others.
“I think it’s absurd that Texas taxpayers are being forced to pay for ‘green new deal’ initiatives that have contributed to the failure of our electric grid,” Cason said after February’s storm. “I take the failures of last week very seriously, and this is one of the needed reforms to make sure the past failures never happen again.”
But April Christensen, Invenergy’s manager of renewable development, said Texas needs Chapter 313 in order to keep being the leader of energy in the United States.
“Chapter 313 has been beneficial for Texas, helping bring billions of dollars to the state and boosting Texas in becoming a leader in the renewable energy space,” she said. “These projects attract major investment, growing the rural economy and bring long-term, well-paying jobs while also increasing the state’s energy capacity. Communities rely on these vital programs.”
The Advanced Power Alliance, a collective dedicated to strengthening renewables in the mid-West, from Montana and Minnesota to Texas and Louisiana, released a statement strenuously objecting to the bill.
“Across Texas, renewable energy projects have been valuable investments that provide cleaner, cheaper electricity for consumers while bringing new property tax revenue to public schools,” Jeffrey Clark, spokesman for the alliance, said. “The Chapter 313 program helps Texas compete for many different types of investment that otherwise might go to surrounding states. We oppose changes that remove renewable energy from the program because doing so hurts our state’s economy, limits the availability of electricity resources, and makes us uncompetitive for renewables investments that have been a key area of rural economic development.”
The tax break helps Texas be an example in the energy industry, he added.
“Our state’s natural gas is highly complementary with our renewable energy resources,” Clark said. “Together, we can power our state, and set an example for the country. In a growing Texas, we need all of our energy resources growing and investing too.”
