The Salvation Army in Paris continued to offer its services in April, including rent assistance, a bread line and soup kitchen and a mental health crisis hotline. The nonprofit also provides indigent people with donations of clothing, hygiene products and other essentials they may need.
The organization’s social services work for April includes:
• 13 men cases, 10 women cases and 16 family cases, which helped 150 people.
• There were 28 food boxes given out, which fed 100 people.
• There were 15 clothing vouchers given.
• 1,152 meals were served through the soup kitchen. Dinner is Monday through Friday and lunch is at 12 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
• The bread line served 902 people. That occurs Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m.
