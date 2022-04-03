The Lamar County Appraisal District faces litigation from seven different entities involving tax appraisals in the years 2020 and 2021, directors learned at a Wednesday meeting.
Roughly $59 million in certified appraisal values are involved, according to information presented by Austin attorney James R. Evans in a letter dated Feb. 21. Evans appeared before the district board via video conference in closed session at the Wednesday afternoon meeting.
Litigation involves Wal-Mart, Physicians Choice Dialysis, Daisy Farms, Edwin and Tanya Holt, NHI of Paris LLC and Sherman Health Holdings LLL involving a skilled nursing facility, Sterling Acquisitions involving Brentwood Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center and TXHP Paris LLc and TXHP Paris 2 LLC involving Holiday Inn Express and Comfort Inn.
Another case involves Essent Healthcare/Paris Regional Medical Center, which is suing to restore the hospital’s property tax abatement from the City of Paris. The city canceled the abatement in December 2018 after Essent closed the health center’s south campus on Clarksville Street.
During open session, directors gave the go ahead to executive director Stephanie Lee to install chain lonk fencing along the west side of the district office at 521 Bonham St. and add outside security cameras in an attempt to prevent frequent vagrancy both during the day and after hours.
“People are walking by our windows all during the day,” Lee said. “There are people who sit outside our building and use our electrical outlets to charge their cell phones, and we have found drug paraphernalia on the grounds.
About a month ago the police department received a call that there was a gun on the top of our building, and they had to call the fire department to retrieve it.”
Lee presented the board with a proposed 2022-2023 budget, which the board is expected to approve at a future meeting.
Lee’s balanced budget calls for $1.297,013 in revenue and expenditures as compared to $1,184,149 budgeted for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
