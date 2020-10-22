The upcoming session in the Texas Legislature will look like no other in history, according to state Rep. Gary VanDeaver, who held his listening tour this week over Zoom.
The representative for Texas House District 1, which includes Bowie, Franklin, Lamar and Red River counties, hosted a virtual town hall Tuesday evening with constituents to discuss upcoming issues the Legislature will have to deal with in January, from pandemic protocols to redistricting to a massive budget shortfall.
VanDeaver, who is recovering from a bout with Covid-19, said thanks to the census, there will be major changes to the makeup of HD1 itself.
“HD1 is about to change because of the census data,” he said. “Texas is growing very rapidly. … What that means is the geographical map of HD1 is going to increase in size.”
Texas has increased population by 18.9% in the past 10 years, but the district has only increased 2.8%, meaning in order to make up for the difference, another county or two may have to be added to the map, he said. The state will have to “capture” 31,000 more people to get the ideal district size. HD1 has always been a true rural district, he said, and that may change.
“The voice of rural Texas is shrinking as other rural districts grow in size, there are going to be fewer districts that are truly rural,” he said.
Texas also has a history of gerrymandering, he said.
“There are some districts, I believe, you couldn’t follow a mule around and get a more crooked boundary,” VanDeaver said. “I think it is important, especially for me, that we draw maps that truly represent the state of Texas.”
Come January, the Legislature will have to contend not only with protocols in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 but a massive budget shortfall as well. In a slide presentation, VanDeaver outlined the state is looking at an approximate $11.57 billion reduction in revenue from oil and gas dropping and fewer sales taxes this year.
“We will pass a budget, but it will be a very tough budget,” he said.
And a large part of what the Legislature will and will not consider comes from this November’s election, with several seats in contention. Rep. Dennis Bonnen, who is resigning, will leave the Texas House Speaker position open, allowing for a possible dynamic change in leadership of the house.
VanDeaver encouraged everyone to vote.
“It is a very important election,” he said. “We’re seeing record turnouts in early voting. If you have not already done so, I would encourage you to do so.”
After his initial presentation, VanDeaver opened up the Zoom call for questions. Paris resident Nathan “Jim” Bell asked what would be done about high property taxes.
“It will break the back of those in Northeast Texas,” he said.
VanDeaver agreed, and said he didn’t have a solution but was open to any suggestion.
“Obviously, we don’t want a state income tax,” VanDeaver said, “but it would be so nice if we had another leg to the stool to stand on.”
Property taxes had a stranglehold on state funding, he said, and there were limits to how much the Legislature could change that. Bell suggested putting an upper limit for those in lower-income counties, and working with local real estate agents for true appraisal values.
Another caller suggested shifting some of the tax burden to industries. VanDeaver replied that Texas used to have a business marginal tax.
“It was a failed effort,” he said. “The math didn’t work, although that’s not to say it can’t work in the future.”
He worried a business tax would adversely affect smaller, local businesses.
James O’Bryan offered the idea of another consumption tax.
“Your point is well taken,” VanDeaver replied. “I believe a consumption tax is more fair.”
But the answer to fixing high property taxes doesn’t have to “one silver bullet,” he said, adding all of these ideas could potentially be a part of the solution.
