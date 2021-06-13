The Red River Valley Veteran’s Memorial attracted more than 140 classic cars for its annual fundraiser Saturday in Love Civic Center’s parking lot. Visitors were treated to the likes of a 1957 Chevy Nomad and a 1964 Ford Falcon, but one thing that did not differ was the enthusiastic love for automobiles in every visitor’s face.
The show draws people from all over the nearby area, said Travis Skidmore, chairman of the committee overseeing the fundraiser. Cars from Arkansas, southern Oklahoma, and all over Northeast Texas made the trip to participate in the show and have a chance at winning a Prize Pick or the coveted Best in Show.
Buddy Merrick spent two years re-working his ’57 Chevy Nomad, a beautiful vehicle with leather upholstery and gold spokes on the wheels. He added his own custom touch by replacing the backup lights with the exhaust pipes.
“In the bumper, they put backup lights. It was almost like they got the whole car designed and somebody said, ‘hey, where are we gonna put the backup lights?’ And somebody said, ‘Well, it’s not a real problem; we’ll put them in the bumper.’ So they put them here and then they had just pipes coming out which is kind of dumb, I thought. So what I did is I took the backup lights out of there, and I rerouted the exhaust so that it actually comes out of the bumper,” he said.
Others, like Fred Erben, have attended car shows for over 20 years, building and reworking classic vehicles. Though Erben brought a ’64 Ford Falcon to the Veteran’s Memorial car show, many of the cars he has re-finished have made it to Australia and Europe. A former racer himself, Erben’s love for automobiles has brought him to car shows all over the country.
“It’s just what I do. I mean, I love it,” he said, pulling out his phone to show off pictures of his prior remodels.
“Here’s one. It’s a 1941 Ford. I sold that to a guy in London, England. This is a ’49 Ford. I built that in 1997. That’s an early ’55 Chevy. I built that about 15 years ago, kept it three months, sold it to a guy in Houston; ’65 Mustang, that was the last car I built before this one (the ’64 Ford Falcon), and I sold it to a guy in Australia,” Erben said.
Others, however, come out for more than just a love of cars. Some, like Jamie Puckett, come to pay homage to another’s legacy.
“This is my grandad’s truck, and we got it restored for him, and then he passed away last year, and so you know, it was his, and it’s fun to bring it out too … It’s just special knowing that it was his, and he was able to come to a couple of car shows and see it out and re-drive it and it was just special to me. Memories you always have,” she said.
Others took advantage of the event to host their own fundraisers as well. Four veteran’s groups sold raffle tickets to the attendees at the event, raising money for their programs and veterans in the community.
The American Legion of Post 30 is raffling off a Citadel ATA12 ga. semi-auto with a 20” Barrel, a Ruger 7mm-08 Rifle, a 1.7 Design AR15 free float handguard 5.56 Neto, a Wicked Ridge Crossbow-ACU draw 50 and an Abu Garcia Fishing Rod & Reel. The drawing will take place on Veteran’s Day.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of Post 3990, the Paris chapter of the Marine Corps League and the Disabled American Veterans organization are also raffling firearms.
The proceeds of the raffle sales go to student scholarships and veterans in the Lamar County community.
