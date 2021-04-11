Paris City Council will conduct a public hearing on the sale of $46.050 million in certificates of obligation to be used toward the reconstruction of the city’s wastewater treatment plant when councilors meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
The council also will continue a public hearing on a change of zoning from one-family to office district at 38th Street SE. Councilors tabled the matter at a March 22 because a certified petition against the change requires a two-thirds vote. A third public hearing is scheduled on the adoption of guidelines and criteria for a residential tax abatement program, a requirement every two years.
Other agenda items include the authorization of a $15,500 contract with Allison, Bass & McGee to perform redistricting services related to the 2020 U.S. Census, and a discussion of a loan from the City of Paris to Paris Economic Development Corp. in an effort to increase city interest revenue and lower interest charged for the economic engine.
Councilors also are to receive a presentation about the Covid-19 vaccine clinic, consider extending the Covid-19 sick leave program and act on a 90-day extension of the mayor’s proclamation of disaster because of the pandemic.
An executive session is planned to continue discussions about a possible economic development incentive for the First National Bank building and associated properties owned by developer David Alarid. A discussion with City Attorney Stephanie Harris also is planned.
