BONHAM — Due to recent rains, Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County, the first lake to be built in Texas in the past 30 years, is filled within 30% capacity. As of Friday, the lake stands at 511.3 feet in sea level elevation with 534 feet considered at capacity.
“The lake is 24-foot higher than when we first began impounding water on April 14,” said Jeff McKito, public information specialist with the North Texas Municipal Water District headquartered in Wylie.
“There was water in the lake when we started impounding because water from Bois d’Arc and Honey Grove creeks was overflowing the entire width of the creek banks, but now they’re down to 278-inch intake pipes.”
In the past week, depth of water at the dam increased about 2 feet from 23 feet to almost 25 feet, McKito said, noting the 16,641-acre lake grew in size substantially to have that much depth increase at the dam.
McKito stressed that the lake is not safe for boaters, and that the lake will not officially open until sometime in spring 2022. Until then, violators could face prosecution and fines.
“Once construction is completed, hopefully by the end of the year, we have to meet with the Texas Wildlife Department and the Fannin County Sheriff’s Department to let us know when they are ready to take over the patrolling of the lake,” McKito said.
In the early planning stages, McKito said it was anticipated that construction would be far enough along to allow impoundment to begin in the spring when Northeast Texas usually receives the most rainfall.
Impoundment began when workers closed the lower gates at the raw water intake structure, cutting off the flow of water through the structure and allowing the reservoir to hold water, according to an April 18 news release The 110-foot-tall intake structure sits inside of the lake footprint and pulls water from the reservoir for treatment. NTMWD will release water from the lake as required by its permit in order to keep water flowing downstream in Bois d’Arc Creek.
Construction continues while the lake fills. There is approximately 10 feet of fill remaining before the dam embankment reaches its full 90-foot height, according to the April 18 news release. Work also continues on other components of the project, including the raw water pump station, lake operations center, water treatment plant in Leonard, and pipelines between the lake, Leonard and the regional water system distribution point in McKinney.
