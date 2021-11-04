CLARKSVILLE — The mood was festive on a historic Tuesday night after Clarksville ISD Superintendent Kermit Ward delivered the news to those in the administration building that the district’s $16.8 million bond proposal passed in a 637 to 578 vote. It is the first bond to ever pass in the district.
“This got started in this room, and you carried it through,” Ward said. “Thanks to the board for backing this.
“The kids won tonight,” he added, saying the bond’s main focus was to help the students of the district. “The impact is great. We finally got it. Tonight, the kids have had their way.”
Trustees in turn thanked Ward for doing the leg work by engaging district voters through various means, including speaking at groups and penning commentaries for local newspapers, about what the bond would do for the district.
Trustee WaDonna Cherry celebrated being on the winning side of a bond election. She was on the board when bond proposals in 2007 and 2009 failed. In 2007, voters rejected the bond 596 to 437, while in 2009 the bond went down in a 1,069 to 444 vote.
“I have sat through two failed bonds,” she said. “All I can say is thank you to the voters for believing in our children. That is what we are here for.”
“We are very thankful — thank God for answering our prayers. I thank everyone that supported us,” said Greg Lewis, the school board’s vice president. “We took our taxpayers into consideration in the hope they would do the best for our kids.”
Lewis said the board settled on a bond amount that reflected a rate which would not put an undue burden on the district’s taxpayers.
“I thank God for this opportunity and victory. It is way past due, but will be very beneficial for our students and staff, and affordable for our community,” board president Robert Beaty said.
The votes will be canvassed at trustees’ Nov. 11 meeting in the Clarksville ISD administration building, 1500 W. Main St., at 6 p.m.
