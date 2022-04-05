A new hotel, a convenience store and a Taco Bueno drive-thru restaurant all are in the works at separate locations in Paris.
Paris Planning & Zoning Commission gave final design approval for the new businesses at a Monday night meeting that also saw commissioners approve zoning changes for several multifamily housing projects and design approval for the new North Lamar ISD Elementary School. Final approval of the projects by Paris City Council is expected later this month.
Plans call for a dual branded Marriott Hotel, namely Fairfield and Springhill Suites, to be located on 3.87 acres at 3005 N. Main Street, west of N. Main/ Highway 271 across from North Lamar High School and a couple of blocks south of Love’s Travel Stop.
The Taco Bueno drive-thru restaurant is planned for 2330 N. Main St., next door to the Sonic Drive-In, and the Allsup’s convenience store is to be located at 300 N. Main St. north of the Lamar County Courthouse.
Several members of the Graham Street Church of Christ, located at 321 1st St. NW, and to the rear of the planned convenience store, expressed opposition citing possible alcohol sales, traffic congestion and the location of a 24-hour convenience store so close to the downtown area.
Founded more than 63 years ago in Roswell, New Mexico, Allsup’s is noted, among other things, for its burritos, according to its website at allsups.com. The chain has nearby Texas locations in Princeton, Sachise and Whitesboro, and has locations in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming, New Mexico and Oklahoma.
Commissioners also gave final approval to design plans for the new North Lamar Elementary school to be located in the 3200 block of N. Main Street across Highway 271 from Love’s Travel Stop.
“We have continued to work with the school district and their project team on approval of site plans,” city planner Andrew Mack said, noting the preliminary plat gained approval Jan. 3. As a condition to final plat approval, Mack noted the district is to enter into an interlocal cost sharing agreement with the city regarding a new collector street from North Main.
The commission also approved zoning changes to allow multifamily housing units in the 2300 block of E. Cherry St., 891 Clement Rd. and 2296 3rd SE St.
