A fun-loving crowd matched by a bunch of good-time teams grilled up a successful Saturday of fundraising at the Second Annual Steak Wars in downtown Paris.
“This is a huge turnout,” said Kris Estep, who is the director of operations at South Main Iron and served as host of the event. “I am grateful for the community, all the cooks and sponsors because we could not have done it without their help.”
The grilling teams all started on an even playing field as everybody got choice ribeye steaks, all from David’s Meat Market, to fix up and cook just right to dazzle the judges in teams’ quest to win the championship.
In all, there were 23 teams vying for first, second, third, People Choice and best appetizer honors, he said,
“This is our Second Annual Steak Wars. We started an organization called Iron Communities that puts on events for other organizations,” Estep said. “We host the events and in this case all the proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Club. Last year we raised over $15,000 for the Boys & Girls Club.”
Ron Wiggins, manager at American Towing and Recovery, had one goal for his steak team and that was to beat the team from Krogman Sand and Gravel.
“We’re here supporting the Boys & Girls Club,” he said. “But we are here to beat that Luke Krogman.”
When Krogman heard the challenge he laughed and called it sour grapes,
“You know it’s an honor for them to try to beat us,” Krogman said. “We have beat them in the last three cook-off competition.”
That cooking feud didn’t end on Saturday as neither team finished in the top three, but they will be back next year.
Paris Police Chief Richard Salter headed up the police squad that went by the name Smokey and the Bandits.
“We’re out here for a good cause; raising money for the Boys & Girls Club,” Salter said before throwing down his own challenge,
“We have to keep an eye on the EMS and firefighters,” he said. “We don’t care if we don’t win as long as we beat fire and EMS.”
The fire department and EMS responded with bring it on.
“That’s OK,” said Monty Middleton, a driver and engineer with with the department, “We love friendly competition.
“I am not worried about them,” said Chris Shoemate, the EMS assistant deputy chief. “We did place second last year. We expect a top 10 finish.”
But this year the bragging rights over the best steak-grilling first responders goes to the Paris police.
They finished third and donated their prize money back to the Boys & Girls Club.
Over at the Lone Star Ag Credit cooking station, the team started cooking at 7 a.m., said Kregg Slakey.
His team was handing out a special treat to those who stopped by the Lone Star Ag grill.
“It’s a barbecue sandwich in a bowl,” he said of the concoction his team dreamed up.
For the competition his team entered a ribeye seasoned with “salt, pepper and a little bit of secret,” he said.
That little secret pushed his team to a second finish in the competition.
The day’s winner was Weber Ninja with members Brandon Williams and Garrett Glass from Sulphur Springs.
“I am proud of winning first,” said Williams. “We’ll be back next year to defend our title.”
Like the Paris Police Department, the Weber Ninja and Lone Star Ag Credit donated their prize money to the Boys & Girls Club.
The People’s Choice award went to the team from Tableleaf and Natural Born Grillers took the Best Appetizer trophy.
“We are humbled by the community support for this local event,” Estep said, “Out entire South Main Iron team volunteer their time to assist with the event,”
Estep said the total monies that will go to the Boys & Girls Club will be released later this week or early next week.
Montgomery Moore, general manager of Jay Hodge Dodge and president of the Boys & Girls Club board, was happy about the turnout for the fundraiser.
“I want to say thank you to South Main Iron and to all the teams that participated,” he said. “It is great when the community comes together for an event like this for a good cause like the Boys & Girls Club.”
