Children looking to flex their imagination and hone their writing skills can do so with a creative writing course offered by the Paris Public Library, kicking off Friday.
The classes, which are being offered to children ages 11-17, will start at 4 p.m., and will be held each Friday at 4 p.m. for the next six weeks, except for the week of July 25.
Lessons will be taught by Texas Christian University student and Paris News intern Kareyn Hellmann, who said she hopes to make the class as fun as it is informative.
“Because I’m a senior at TCU and I’m minoring in creative writing there, I’ve gotten an opportunity to learn a lot about what works well in creative writing and teaching it, and what does not work as well,” she said. “I’m just hoping to get an opportunity to show them what it means to be an imaginative creator and what it means to be a good writer and what it means to be someone who writes purely for the sake of it.”
Hellmann said she plans on structuring the class as something of a game.
“Kids will have ‘missions’ that they go on, and missions could be anything from writing a certain number of words per day to filling out a character sheet with all the information about whatever character they’re working on or reading a book on their own time,” she explained. “Once they finish those missions, they get points that are added to their team, and whatever team has the most points at the end kind of wins it all.”
Each class will address a different component of the creative writing process, with the first one going over the basic tools of the trade such as the importance of free-writing every day, Hellmann said.
Hellmann said she recognizes that 11-17 is a fairly big age range, and so she plans on providing individualized attention to students based on their age as well as their prior writing experience.
Children’s librarian Tracy Clark said she hopes anyone interested takes advantage of the classes, which are being offered at the library for free.
“I’m very excited,” she said. “I’m often trying to find people in the community with skills and talents they’re willing to share in classes just like this. … Writing and reading go hand-in-hand, so these classes are perfect for the library. This program is the perfect way to learn the tricks and tools of writing and really getting kids’ creative juices flowing.”
Not only is the class free, Hellmann added, but for everyone who attends the first class, everything they will need for the rest of the program will be provided.
The class will be capped at 14 participants, and families can sign children up at the library, located at 326 South Main St.
“It’ll be really fun, and I’m looking forward to seeing how it turns out,” Hellmann said with a smile.
