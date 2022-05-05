Slade Baker was a friend to all who knew him and a firefighter dedicated to the Paris community, and Saturday his memory will be honored with the Slade Baker Memorial.
Now in its third year, the memorial, to be held Saturday at South Main Iron, 255 1st St. SW, will consist of a crawfish cook-off, a cornhole tournament, live music and more. Festivities kick off at 9 a.m. and run until 4 p.m.
“He loved Paris and called it home, but he was originally from Louisiana and he called that place ‘home’ too,” firefighter and Slade Baker Memorial board treasurer Jordan Blackshear said. “That’s what gave us the idea for the crawfish cook-off.”
The event is free to attend, but access to what the event organizers have dubbed “Crawfish Alley,” where attendees can eat crawfish to their heart’s content, costs $15 and can be purchased at the event itself or online at sladebakermemorial.com.
Once everyone has had their fill, they’ll be able to vote on their favorite, with the team that garnered the most votes earning the people’s choice award, assistant fire marshal Cade Oats said. Additionally, a panel of judges will be there to give out awards to their favorite teams, too.
For those who aren’t in the mood for crawfish, a Burgerland food truck will be present to help fill people’s bellies.
A cornhole tournament will be running throughout the day, with 40 teams battling it out for a $1,000 prize.
Live music will be provided throughout the day, starting at just after 10 a.m., with acts including Dustin Perkins, Wes Jean and Hayden McBride.
And the day before the actual festivities, musical acts Stoney Musgrove and Cade White will help kick things off on Friday, starting at 3 p.m.
The event will be a family-friendly one, with a kid’s corner at the event consisting of bounce houses, Kona Ice and more.
“We wanted this to be something the whole family, young and old, could come out and enjoy together,” Oats said.
The entirety of the proceeds raised from the event will go to the Slade Baker Memorial Scholarship, which helps young people hoping to become firefighters and first responders afford training at the Fire Academy, Blackshear said.
“When Slade passed away, we all wanted to do something in his name, and we thought, ‘What better way than helping people in the community who want to become firefighters?’
“Cade was a great friend to all who knew him, he was our brother, and we’re doing this to keep his memory alive.”
