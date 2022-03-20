The Paris Planning & Zoning Commission and Paris City Council are to meet in a joint workshop session to discuss planning and community development goals for 2022-2023,
According to an agenda posting, discussion is to include the concept of a proposed Jefferson Road planned development as well as general planning.
