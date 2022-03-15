BLOSSOM — Blossom Aerospace, 121 Front St., formerly Blossom Machine Shop, plans to expand its manufacturing facility, and Paris Economic Development Corp. today announced a $350,000 incentive for the creation of 70 new jobs.
The aerospace manufacturer has invested $3 million in new equipment and projects growing up to 70 new jobs over the next few years to keep up with the increasing demand for its products.
A cornerstone for the community that the business is named for, Blossom Aerospace was recently acquired by a new investor focused on growing the business. The company will continue producing components for aerospace applications and requires expansion based on future commitments.
“We are pleased to have the opportunity to expand our company’s (Crosslake Machining) capabilities with our recent investment in Blossom Aerospace,” said Jeremy Brummett, vice president of operations for the Grove, Oklahoma-based firm. “Our goal is to continue and expand upon the Bounds family legacy as the company’s founders.”
Paris Economic Development Corp. board chairman heralded the announcement of the board’s support of the expanding company as aligned with the economic engine’s priorities of business retention and expansion.
“Blossom Machine Shop has been an integral part of Blossom and Lamar County for decades,” Bray said. “We believe that the recent acquisition of the company by Crosslake will allow them to continue their growth for many years and propel them to a higher level. Supporting their growth aligns with the PEDC’s priorities of business retention and expansion.”
In order to encourage the company to stay in Lamar County, the economic development board proposed a performance-based agreement with Blossom Aerospace committing to keeping their operation within Lamar County over the next six years, retaining their existing 38 employees, and hiring up to another 70 employees over the next five years. In return, the PEDC has committed to support the company with up to $350,000 for new job creation.
“Blossom Aerospace’s expansion is a win for our community that will generate over $20 million in new payroll over the next seven years,” PEDC executive director Maureen Hammond said. “Their investment in Lamar County supports a growing industry in advanced manufacturing and aerospace within the region and further diversifies our expanding employment base.”
Negotiations with Crosslake Machining have been on-going for several months with the economic engine under the code name Pecan Grove. Hammonds received a go ahead from Blossom City Council at a Feb. 17 meeting.
“We are glad to see the expansion of this business that has been in Blossom for so many years and glad to see the increase in jobs,” Blossom Mayor Jeff Stover said, adding the incentive offered comes at no cost to the city. “We appreciate the work that PEDC is doing throughout the county.”
While the main goal of the PEDC is to attract new jobs and retain existing ones in Paris, the organization realizes the benefits in assisting businesses in Lamar County, Hammond said. The local economy does not stop at Paris city limits, as many of the employees working at Lamar County businesses live and spend money in Paris. The PEDC works to grow the region, and has supported businesses such as Blossom Aerospace, Metro Gate and Delco Trailers.
Learn more about how the PEDC can help potential businesses at parisedc.com/financial-incentives.
