Businesses should be aware of a possible advertising scam involving the sale of a 2021 fall sports poster.
“North Lamar ISD is not affiliated with this company who is soliciting sales from area businesses,” said NL Public Relations Director Carla Coleman. “If an organization from North Lamar is seeking a donation of any kind, a letter on North Lamar letterhead should accompany the person representing the group.”
This week a local business contacted North Lamar about a questionable invoice they received from AAA Sports Publications. The business said they felt suspicious about the invoice since they had not been contacted by one of the school’s organizations. After investigating the claim further, NL Chief of Police Mike Boaz determined that AAA Sports Publications was a possible scam.
“We do not want our local businesses spending their advertising money under these false claims,” said Coleman.
Approved fundraisers at North Lamar are listed under district information on North Lamar’s website at www.northlamar.net.
