Lamar National Bank, headquartered in Paris, has announced the opening of its newest full service branch at Hall Park in Frisco.
Located at 6801 Gaylord Parkway, the branch will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for all consumer and commercial banking needs.
“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our newest location in Frisco’s Hall Park,” Lamar National Bank CEO Greg Wilson said. “We view Hall Park as the epicenter of Frisco’s commercial business, and we are excited to be part of this vibrant business community. North Texas continues to attract companies from across the country, and its status as a commercial hub has exceeded very high expectations.“
“We are excited to bring personal relationship banking into the robust Frisco market,” said Market President Van Pardue, who is also president of corporate development and a LNB board member. “We are fortunate to be in the midst of such a dynamic North Texas economy. Our talented team of experienced bankers is dedicated to serving our communities and neighbors through trusted relationships.”
Lamar National Bank was founded in 1981 in Paris, Texas, and has branches in Reno, Celina, Northlake, College Station, Frisco and is currently breaking ground on a branch in Anna.
For information on Lamar National Bank, call 903-785-0701.
