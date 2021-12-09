CLARKSVILLE — City Council members approved a loan to Clarksville-based 3R Lumber that will keep at least 14 jobs in the city and possibly add up to 10 more in the future Tuesday in City Hall.
“It’s kind of a win-win-win for Clarksville,” Paul Hines of Clarksville Tax and Business Services said of the deal the Clarksville Economic Development Corp. worked out with 3R.
The $250,000 loan is contingent on the 3R Lumber maintaining its current job level in the city and adding jobs over the five-year life of the loan.
The council also voted to hire ADP, a payroll service, to take care of the city employee pay records. Councilor Gary Gray wondered if this would be the proper move as the city is currently in the process of hiring both a city manager and a city secretary. He said payroll was part of the functions of those two positions. Hines told the council it would be a wise move.
“It’s going to save money,” he said.
Hines assured the council ADP would take care of all the paperwork required by the federal government and would free those two officials to concentrate on other areas of their jobs. Payroll and all that goes with it takes up a good chunk of those two officials’ time, Hines said.
The new payroll service will bring a change as to when city employees get paid. Currently, the city payroll goes out every week, but with the new system, to be in place early next year, city employees will be paid biweekly.
Mayor Ann Rushing told staff of the impending change Wednesday.
In other business, the city decided to begin the process of locating the owner and possibly demolishing a long abandoned property at 208 E. Pierce St. The mayor said there was an overdue need to get something done about the property, and Rob Reed, who lives near it, asked several times for something to be done about it.
“There have been vultures in there,” he said. “There are all kinds of critters in there. I would just like to see it gone.”
“It’s a health and safety issue,” the mayor said before the council voted to tell the police chief to begin the demolition process.
Also, water utility customers will see a 23-cent increase in their monthly bills as a result of a vote at Tuesday night’s meeting. The added costs comes from Sanitation Solution’s telling the city it plans a price increase for picking up residents’ trash. The mayor noted the city just acts as a collector of the trash fee and the increase will go directly to Sanitation Solutions for the service it provides.
The council went into executive session to discuss candidates for utility billing clerk, city manager and city secretary, but took no action after returning to open session.
