Paris ISD Superintendent Paul Jones, Paris Mayor Paula Portugal, Mayor Pro Tem Reginald Hughes and several others took the place of regular Meals on Wheels volunteers Thursday for a while to get a sense of what actual volunteers do on a regular basis.
“It was special,” Portugal said after delivering a noon-day meal to a recipient. “What a service they provide to the community. It is a great organization.”
It was part of the Human Resource Council’s annual March for Meals to highlight the work of the volunteers who give their time to take meals to people over 60, disabled people and military veterans who have very little contact with the outside world, said Shelly Braziel of the council.
“This day will show why it is so important to keep this program going,” she said. “Seeing that with your own eyes will really change your perspective,” Braziel told the assembly before they loaded up the meal cooler and set off on their deliveries.
When Jones arrived at his delivery site, the clients were expecting him.
“They were outside and we talked a while,” Jones said. “They were very appreciative of the volunteers.”
Jones also said after his delivery that he was more appreciative of the steady volunteers.
“They don’t receive the recognition they deserve,” he said. “The families greatly appreciate what they do. The volunteers are lifesavers for these people.”
“It was great,” said board member Denise Kornegay. “All three clients were home and glad we got to visit with them.”
Justice of the Peace Michael Woodson, Precinct 5, Place 1, also made deliveries and was happy he did.
“I really enjoyed it, I got to meet great people. God bless the volunteers. They have a good job getting to see those people everyday, because they look forward to seeing the volunteers every day,” he said.
Hughes said he was impressed by the work of the Meals on Wheels volunteers.
“I commend them and I have committed myself to volunteer more,” he said.
Braziel said that since the resources center oversees both the Meals on Wheels and the transitional shelter Horizon House, she thought it would be good if shelter residents volunteered for the day.
Desirae Tonubbe, a Horizon House resident, volunteered.
“It was heartwarming to be able to help people in the community who may not have the resources or ability to be able to do this on their own,’’ she said.
“Last year we delivered more than 220,000 meals to clients in Lamar, Red River, Delta, Hopkins, and Rains counties. Our clients are seniors, disabled individuals and veterans. We currently do not have a waiting list, so anyone over 60 who’s interested in receiving a free meal, five days a week, can call us at 903-784-2580,” Braziel said.
There is a need now for volunteers since Covid 19 disrupted the Meals on Wheels routine, but she said things are getting back to normal.
“Most who volunteer for meal delivery will deliver once a week, so that’s about an hour of their time. Many businesses in the past have signed up to run a small route of about 10 clients and then their staff take turns delivering each week,” Braziel said.
Anyone interested in volunteering can message us on our Facebook page; LCHRC, or call 903-784-2580. The center takes calls Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
