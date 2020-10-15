There’s still time to register for the first Slade Baker Memorial Run, set with staggered start times throughout the day Saturday.
Baker was a firefighter with the Paris Fire Department when he tragically lost his life in a motorcycle crash on Oct. 20. He was 24 years old.
The memorial run includes a 1-mile walk and a 5K with full marathon runs, and it will be hosted at the Depot Bar and Grill, 1264 South Main St. in Paris. After the run, food will be available along with live music, a full bar and cornhole tournaments.
Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com or at the door. Run only tickets will cost $40 and includes an event T-shirt. Dine only tickets will cost $25 and includes all events except the runs. Run-Dine Combo tickets will cost $50.
