Nashville music artist Christian Davis warmed the hearts of a First Christian Church dinner theatre audience Monday as he shared both his music and his God on the coldest night of the year inside Drake’s Party Barn in Powderly.
Electric heaters mounted around the large facility knocked the cold as the singer brought a mixture of country, bluegrass and Christmas music. The hour-long concert demonstrated the deep bass voice that has taken the artist to some of the greatest venues in the country as a member of the renowned Dailey and Vincent bluegrass quartet.
“During my 22 years in the music business, I have performed on some of the greatest stages in the country — Grand Ole Opry, Carnegie Hall, the Lincoln Center — but nothing pleases me more than what I am doing now in the great state of Texas,” Davis said as he shared a message of hope during the deadliest health crisis in 100 years.
“I am a person of faith, and I believe that in this time, in this day and age that we live in today, I believe we need Christ more than anything, Davis said. “There is a lot of stuff going on in the world today, and we are in a mess. But we have the answer, a five-letter word, J E S U S.”
First Christian Church outreach director Ronnie Nutt deemed the night a success.
“We had 90 in attendance, but the event was a financial sellout,” Nutt said. “The no-shows were a result of Covid concerns and cold weather.”
Proceeds from the event will benefit Christmas family food needs, the Boy’s & Girl’s Club and the J and Alma Holbert College Scholarship Fund for graduating seniors at First Christian Church.
Davis grew up singing in church from the age of 3. He began singing professionally when he was 18 as bass vocalist with The Sounds of Liberty, traveling to churches around the country while attending Liberty University in Virginia. He then joined Dr. Jerry Falwell’s Old Time Gospel Hour Quartet. Later he sang with Bill Gaither’s Old Friend Quartet where he often appeared on the Gaither Homecoming Series. He has appeared both with the Christian Brothers Quartet and with Mercy’s Mark Quartet on award-winning albums. In 2009, Davis joined Dailey & Vincent and won multiple Dove awards and a couple of Grammy nominations. He is now on his own as a solo artist and has a band in Nashville.
Future Country Dinner Theatre artists include Curtis Grimes, the 2018 and 2910 Texas Country Music Association’s entertainer of the year, on March 1 and Leslie Satcher, Paris ISD graduate and among Nashville’s top songwriters and artists, on June 7.
