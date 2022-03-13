Discussion is expected to turn to how to spend roughly $9.5 million in federal Covid-relief funds and plans to accommodate future county growth when Lamar County Commissioners meet in regular session at 9 a.m. Monday at courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
Agenda items expected to bring discussion include one regarding the purchases and/or sale of property and another regarding American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Other agenda items include possible action on the hiring of an engineer for courthouse projects, repairs needed for county property, possible final plat approval for seven lots on 8.7 acres on the east side of FM 137 and south of CR 22900 in Precinct 2, a review of the city’s 5 in 5 Housing In-fill Development Program, a review and possibly establishment of policy and specifications for driveway culverts on county road rights-of-way, receipt of treasurer’s report for the past three months along with the fourth quarter investment report, receipt of auditor’s report for January and the receipt of an advanced Commissioners’ Court training transcript for the county judge.
