Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site is expecting a special visitor on Thursday during the event, “Livingston’s Visit with St. Nick.”
Reservations will be made for every 15 minutes beginning at 5 p.m. The Maxey House’s toy lion, Livingston, is throwing a different version of his Christmas party this year and is inviting everyone to join him. Children are invited to come by and pick up a Christmas cookie decorating kit and have a virtual visit with Santa from the North Pole. Parents and guardians are invited to bring cameras for a photo of their family in front of a candyland decorated tree before they leave.
Pre-registration for this event is required, and space is limited. To register, please call 903-785-5716 and leave a message, contact site officials on the Facebook page or email Kristie.lee@thc.texas.gov for a call back to reserve a spot. Admission to the event is $5 per child. No guided tours will be given during the event.
For information on this event, contact the Sam Bell Maxey House at 903-785-5716, or visit the site’s Facebook page at facebook.com/visitsambellmaxeyhouse. For information on the Friends of the Sam Bell Maxey House, visit facebook.com/MaxeyHouseFriends.
Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site, a Texas Historical Commission property, was built in 1868, during the height of Reconstruction, as the home of Sam Bell Maxey and his wife Marilda. Maxey was a Mexican-American War veteran, a Confederate general and a two-term U.S. Senator. In this home, the Maxey family navigated the political and social landscape from Reconstruction Era Texas through the start of the First World War. For information, visit www.visitsbmh.com.
