CLARKSVILLE - School board members of the Clarksville Independent School District Board of Trustees plan to discuss aspects of the district’s bond that got voters’ approval last November at their meeting Thursday in the Administration Building, 1500 West Main St., at 6 p.m.
Trustees also plan to delve into the ongoing issue of teacher recruitment and retention, vote on whether or not to buy a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox and discuss MAPP testing results.
Also on the agenda is voting on a joint election agreement with Red River County, hearing a report from Kermit Ward, the superintendent, and an executive session to discuss the superintendent and other administrative contracts.
