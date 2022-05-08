Charged with several counts of arson, the indictment of Cody Ryan Hallman, 32, of Paris, heads the list of those true billed by the Lamar County Grand Jury in April.
Indicted as an habitual offender, Hallman faces five charges stemming from arson at five separate locations on March 15 — two first-degree felony charges and three second-degree felonies.
The two first degree felony charges include one with intention to damage a habitat/place of worship and another for arson causing bodily injury, both as an habitual offender. The three second-degree charges relate to three other fires the same day.
Hallman reportedly turned himself in after the Paris Police Department reported that a known suspect was identified through surveillance camera footage.
The Lamar County Grand Jury issued 32 indictments at its April session for other offenses including assault of a peace officer, burglary, tampering with evidence and numerous true bills related to unlawful drug charges.
