Area eighth grade students will take a look at career choices at the annual Learning Endorsement and Professions Youth Expo on Friday at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
Sponsored by Texas Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas, the LEAP Expo assists schools fulfill a state requirement to help students choose a course-work path for their high school and post-secondary education by introducing them to a variety of jobs and programs available.
“This event aims to help students expand their knowledge of local businesses and careers as they enter high school and start making decisions about early career training,” business development project manager Bart Spivey said.
Employers will be spaced around the civic center and students will visit as they gain information about various careers and job opportunities from local business representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.