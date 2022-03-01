CLARKSVILLE — Red River County commissioners gave fellow commissioner David Hutson the go-ahead to try to buy some bridge timbers to shore up a bridge on CR 2353 in the northern part of his Precinct 2.
Hutson said the bridge is in bad shape, and he hopes to at least get the timber through an online auction to replace the runners on the county road wooden bridge.
He said the Texas Department of Transportation inspects the wooden bridge every year and it is due for its yearly inspection in late March or early April. Hutson said he has been asking TxDOT to replace the bridge that crosses Big Pine Creek for years, but each time it passes their inspection.
“I think the whole bridge needs to be replaced,” he said. “But according to them (TxDOT), it is not bad enough to be replaced.”
Even though it is a county road, the state would fund a new concrete bridge to replace the wooden one once it fails to meet the state’s standard, Hutson said. But even if the bridge doesn’t meet the standard at the upcoming TxDOT inspection, it will still be at least a year before the bridge will be replaced, he said.
“My biggest concern is that a Detroit school bus crosses that bridge twice a day,” he said.
During public comments, Sheriff Jimmy Caldwell told commissioners that staffing at the county jail was at a critical stage and it is going to require the commission’s attention at the next meeting.
“The jail is down to the bare minimum of employees,” he told the commissioners.
He said two are out on pregnancy leave, one sick with Covid-19 and there are four staff vacancies.
“We are using everybody over there,” he said. “They are working 12-hour shifts and they are sick of that.”
Commissioners later voted to accept a check from a logging company to help fix some road damage to CR 1455.
County Auditor Camille Hines said she had delivered notices to everyone with access to the county’s online network to be careful about opening emails. The notice from Kaybro Technologies, the county’s security firm, said the number one delivery method of ransomware is bad emails.
“In light of recent events regarding Russia, Ukraine and the United States, we at Kaybro Technologies are closely monitoring any cybersecurity threats that may occur on your network,” the warning letter said.
“Never open an attachment or hyperlink that you were not expecting from that particular individual. Even if you are familiar with the sender, it is always safest to call the individual to verify they sent you the email,” the letter warned. “We have significant reason to believe that there will be an increase in threats in the coming weeks/months.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.