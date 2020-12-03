SUMNER — The centerpiece of any Christmas is, of course, the tree, and a retired couple in Sumner has decided to grow — and sell — their own.
“The fun part is when couples bring their kids out, and their eyes get real big,” Mike Erwin said. “Then we go out there and offer them hot chocolate.”
After working as educators since the 1970s, Mike and his wife, Linda, retired from Chisum ISD in 2011. The pair said they had the idea for a Christmas tree farm in mind, but didn’t know what exactly they were getting into.
“We went to visit a Christmas tree farm with friends in Greenville,” Linda Erwin said. “While we were there, they were planting. We had no idea we were going to come home with seedlings.”
And those seedlings took a lot more work than they anticipated. The couple planted Virginia pine trees, and they have stuck with them. The species is one of the few pine trees that can tolerate southern heat, Mike Irwin said. According to the University of Kentucky’s department of agriculture, Virginia pine is a slow-growing tree, and it can grow anywhere from New York state to Alabama. Now, at 975 CR 32200, Papa’s Fine Pines is open for business.
The idea came from the Ivanhoe Christmas tree farm, Linda Erwin said, and after that closed, they bought a lot of supplies for their farm. Their land, which once held cattle, now is planted with over 600 trees. She works part-time at a florist in Paris, while Mike Erwin stays home to run the farm. It’s been a long learning curve.
Over the past seven years, the couple have learned how to take care of tree seedlings, how to plant them, how to care for them and how to trim them so they shape like Christmas trees as they grow. When they purchased the Ivanhoe stock, it came with a dibble, which is a seedling planter.
“It’s a two-person job, and it is a lot of work, especially in the summer. There’s a lot more work to it than we anticipated,” Linda Erwin said.
Her husband agreed.
“The first planting, we didn’t have that many to sell,” Mike said. “I put in irrigation for the first 300 trees by hand.”
On Wednesday, the couple cut their own tree from their farm for display on the front porch. The live tree will be decorated with bubble lights and antique ornaments inherited from the Erwins’ parents. Their yard is also decorated with solar lights.
“We enjoy that, and so do our neighbors,” Linda Erwin said.
The trees they first planted, right by the roadside, are just now the right height for Christmas trees, the Erwins said. So far, sales have been good this year.
“We’ve made enough money to make it feel worthwhile,” Linda Erwin said.
They’ve even had former students come by and purchase a tree.
“I picked up the phone one day, and it was former students of ours,” she said. “They had their two little girls with them.”
As part of the experience, the Erwins also have a firepit so visitors can make their own s’mores and offer hot chocolate and hot cider on the little painted tables next to the trees. Everything is assembled in homemade packages so it’s ready to go when visitors show up. The couple has also erected a photo station in the grove of trees for families to take pictures together.
The farm will be open this weekend, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, they said, and after that it will be open by appointment only. They are located at 975 CR 32200, in Sumner, turning left onto the county road after Dollar General near Hopewell, and can be contacted at 903-517-3820 or through Facebook at facebook.com/Papas-Fine-Pines-107737451111502.
