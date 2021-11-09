BOGATA — Calling it a money pit and a gopher hole, the Bogata City Council voted to end the 2020 audit Monday night in a meeting at the community center.
“There are so many things to reconcile, we just had to find a stopping place. We were trying to find out if somebody was doing something wrong,” said Councilman Cecil “Tex” Loflin after the meeting. “It has been represented to me that what we are finding is not serious enough to be prosecuted. That is the reason we stopped it, and now start with a clean state. It (the price of the audit) started out as $24,000, then $35,000 and I was hearing $50,000 maybe. It had to stop; we were going down a gopher hole.”
Earlier in the discussion of ending the audit, Councilwoman Glenda Martin said she had checked with the Texas Municipal League about repercussions for the city should it drop the audit and was told there would be none.
During a detailed report, Johnna McNeal of Malnory, McNeal & Co., the accounting firm handling the audit, told the council that standard bookkeeping procedures were not followed. Auditors also were finding other irregularities.
“There’s just a lot of errors that would have been easily corrected in the month it happened, but so much time has passed,” she said. “The error rate was outside the comfort zone.
“Things were not classified as they should have been. Payers were incorrect. Normal standard accounting procedures were not followed,” she said.
But she also told the council she did not see any intentional wrongdoing.
“I did not see anything that jumped out to me as fraud,” she said. “I saw what in my mind was untidy bookkeeping.”
“We have reached a max. This is a money pit. We are going to have to plug it. There just doesn’t seem to be an end,” Mayor Larry Hinsley said.
The council also voted to give Bogata Police Sgt. Dustin San Jule a raise to $19 an hour.
“He is reliable. He multitasks, and he is a talented man who loves Bogata,” Hensley said. “He has earned an increase in pay.
Councilors also voted to approve an ordinance adding a $30 collection fee to water bills sent to collection agencies.
The council also voted to table proposed changes to the existing mobile home ordinance, discussion of a zero drug tolerance initiative and a change in the water application requirements.
