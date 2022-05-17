Rising construction costs, in addition to the increased cost of a City of Paris-required collector street and higher-than-expected city building permit costs, all are contributors to North Lamar ISD’s new elementary guaranteed price coming in more than $6 million over budget.
That’s the shocking news North Lamar trustees learned Monday night from Cory Wood of HWH Construction, the contract manager for the district’s building program.
In 2021, voters approved $23.6 million for the new elementary school as part of a $51.55 million bond package. The guaranteed price approved Monday night came in at $30,586,677.
“It’s been a long process of getting to this point,” Wood said of the guaranteed price total, which includes both construction costs, environmental testing, permitting and architectural fees. “There’s been a lot of discussions, a lot of worry, and a lot of hard work.”
More shocking news came when consultant Hector De Santiago of Parkhill architectural firm said a projected $4.2 million addition to the high school band hall may have to meet the city’s storm shelter requirements, either adding more costs or cutting some of the facility’s amenities.
Newly seated board members Bo Exum, Russell Jackson and Lauren Woodard joined incumbents Sheila Daughtrey, Steven “Red” Holmes, Jimmy Fendley and Clint Spencer in electing Daughtrey to serve as president, Holmes as vice president and Exum as secretary of the newly reorganized board before hearing the news about increased building costs.
The board took no action on the band hall addition as the agenda item was for discussion only. De Santiago said he is still meeting with city building officials before deciding on the most feasible design, whether the addition be attached to the high school as planned, or built as a free-standing facility.
“We’re doing a city code analysis to see if there’s a way we don’t have to have a storm shelter because it does increase the cost per square foot for concrete to be poured into the walls and for a concrete slab on the roof,” De Santiago said after the meeting. “We are thinking that a stand-alone building might not require it to be built as a storm shelter.”
In other action, trustees approved Wilf & Henderson accounting firm from Texarkana for an outside audit, approved health textbook adoptions and moved the heating/air unit replacement project from a construction manager-at-risk delivery method and contracted with HWH Construction to handle the project.
