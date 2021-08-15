The design of the new North Lamar ISD elementary school is well underway with construction expected to begin in March 2022 for completion in time for the 2023 school year, according to information received last week from architects and the project’s construction management team.
Representatives from Parkhill architectural firm and Harrison-Walker-Harper Construction also shared a proposed timeline for other projects although some construction could be moved forward if progress allows.
Architects have been meeting with the district’s design team on plans for the $23.8 million campus to be located northeast of the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St. According to plans, an entry drive from the red light on Highway 271 North leads to a circular drive around the building. A second access drive for buses leads from the high school.
“We have done a lot of study of the traffic pattern and are hoping to keep the traffic flowing smoothly,” Superintendent Kelli Stewart told trustees at a meeting last week.
The building itself will contain neighborhoods for each grade level second through fifth with a central hallway through a discovery area that includes furniture in the center and large projection screens on each wall. Each neighborhood will be designed with two entrances and everything needed for students and teachers contained so the areas can be shut down for security. Two playgrounds, one to the south and one to the north, will be covered with turf to eliminate mud being tracked into the school during rainy weather. A gymnasium and a cafeteria with a stage that butts up to a music room will be available for school performances with partitions to close off the rest of the school.
Work on all athletic fields is projected for summer 2022 along with turf replacement in the indoor athletic training facility. Frank Stone Middle School work also is planned for the summer, as is the replacement of flooring in the high school gymnasium.
Construction at both Cecil Everett and Parker elementaries is planned during the summer of 2024 with completion by the start of the school year. The repurpose of Bailey Intermediate for special education needs is to take place beginning in the fall of 2024 and the demolition of Higgins Elementary is planned for January 2025.
Construction on the Fine Arts addition at the high school is planned for summer 2025 with completion in time for August band camp. High school improvements will follow in the fall with a mid-semester move-in planned for January 2005.
In May, North Lamar voters approved a $51.55 million bond package to improve academic facilities, purchase buses, improve technology and athletic facilities and add an addition to the high school for the fine arts program. In July, the district sold $44 million of those bonds to begin design and construction work on facilities.
During other discussion at the Aug. 9 meeting, Stewart reviewed safety protocols related to Covid-19 for students and staff. Face coverings are recommended but not required, and immunizations are not mandatory. Staff will continue to clean high touch surfaces multiple times a day, and facilities and buses will be sanitized on a daily basis.
Individuals who test positive for Covid-19 can return to school after being free of fever for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications, show improvement in symptoms and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
North Lamar will provide remote conferencing for students who miss school because of a temporary medical condition and total days do not exceed 20 in a school year, according to Texas Education Agency funding guidelines. In addition, one of three conditions must be met: doctor’s documentation of a need, a positive communicable disease test or close contact exposure to Covid-19.
The district will provide students with a laptop and hotspot, if needed, and teachers will upload lessons, Stewart said. Daily conferences can be arranged if a student needs extra help with lessons.
Following an executive session, trustees approved the resignations of Jennifer Kuhlengel and LeAnn McGuire and employed Joyce Dzenowski, Kayshia Ballard, Douglas Holt, Beverly Krumpe, Kathy Barker, Debbie Clark, Ross Denam, Tracy Broadway and Amelia Wolfe.
