Each year, Paris Junior College accepts 20 students into its Radiology Technology Program, giving them the chance to change their life with a career as a radiologic technologist.
Students go through two years of education at PJC to earn their Associate of Applied Science degree and then must pass the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists Certification Examination to begin practicing.
It’s a program with high standards, but Unruh said the work is worth it as radiologic technologists get to be a part of helping patients through their care. She said the program is well-suited for social people as they interact with patients on a daily basis.
“Definitely an outgoing, people person. Someone very charismatic and compassionate because we work directly with patients and family members, we are a step in the patient’s healing process,” Program Coordinator Heather Unruh said.
Radiologic technologists work side by side with doctors, giving them the information they need to diagnose and treat patients, Unruh said, which is why she likes to say the technologists are basically “the eyes and ears of the radiologist.”
“We work closely with all departments. So we work with nurses in the ER, and then the OR and in the ICU. And then we work directly with the radiologists, the actual doctor,” she said.
Without the clear, accurate images that PJC graduates produce, doctors wouldn’t be able to have the information they need to properly assess a patient’s needs.
“Our job is very important because we have to make sure to produce quality images,” Unruh said.
A degree from PJC and certification from the ARRT allows graduates to grow into specialties in addition to performing X-rays.
“You’ll be able to do diagnostic X-ray and once you have this degree, you can branch off into other modalities, such as CAT scan, MRI, radiation therapy, mammography,” Unruh said.
Not only does a career as a radiologic technologist opens doors for graduates to grow in the medical field, but Unruh said the truly meaningful part about the job, for many technologists, is that they get to help patients every day.
The application window for PJC’s Radiology Technology Program is Aug. 1 through Sept. 30 and financial aid is available. Visit parisjc.edu to learn more.
