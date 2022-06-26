Paris Junior College is holding Kids College for four fun-filled days in mid-July. Classes for children in kindergarten through fifth grade will address a wide range of interests. All classes are at the Paris location.
Courses include Basics, Basics, Basics (outdoor survival skills); Cookie Showdown; First Aid; Fun with Clay; Fun with Spanish; Cheer and Dance routines; Jewelry Creations; Junior Historian; Martial Arts; Munching on Math; Reporting - Live from the Scene; Revive Dance and Performing Arts; Secret Agent; Something’s Fishy; Time Travel; Yes You CANvas!; and You CAN Sew.
Participants will set their own schedule with the subjects they want, broken into two age groupings: K-2nd or 3rd-5th grades. Classes are Monday through Thursday, July 18 - 21, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Drop-off time is 8 to 8:20 a.m. and pick-up is from 4:30 to 5 p.m. The Parent Preview, where students may show off their skills and projects, is Thursday, July 21, from 3:10 to 4:30 p.m.
Pre-registration is required. Early registration, which includes a discount, ends July 1. Multiple children in the same family also qualify for a discount. To access the information flyer, course descriptions and registration form, go to https://www.parisjc.edu/downloads/kc-flyer.pdf. Those needing more information may email mpotter@parisjc.edu.
