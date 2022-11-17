After a two-year vacancy, the City of Paris has a new city engineer.
Paris City Council approved the appointment of Todd Mittge at a Monday night meeting upon the recommendation of Paris City Manager Grayson Path. He will assume duties Jan. 9.
Currently employed with the City of Germantown, Tennessee, Mittge is a licensed engineer in the states of Washington and Tennessee and will pursue a Texas license. His previous experience includes work for the Washington Department of Transportation and the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, among other resume references.
“We are very impressed with this individual, both in his experience as well as his character,” Path said in an agenda memorandum. “He possesses the right combination of potential, experience, attitude, energy, professionalism and civility that we want to see as the leader of the Engineering Department. He holds an impressive array of education, experience and training credentials that have helped prepare him to take on the challenges of leading the department.”
Approval of the city manager’s appointment came during a lengthy meeting during which the council conducted public hearings and followed both Planning & Zoning Commission and staff recommendations to approve comprehensive plan amendments and zoning change requests to allow multi-family developments on several properties.
Also following a staff recommendation, the council voted to remove a proposed major arterial roadway between FM 195 and Lamar Avenue from the city’s master thoroughfare plan as recommended by the Planning & Zoning Commission.
“Staff believes the origin of this segment of the plan pre-dates the majority of development in this portion of the city over the past 30 plus years,” city planner Andrew Mack said in an agenda memorandum. Mack said the removal would give additional time for the city to study future growth in the northwest portion of the city and would allow lots to be sold in the proposed Whitaker Little Hollow Estates along 36th NE St. south of Smallwood Road.
In other action, the council canvassed the results of the Nov. 8 city charter amendment election, approved the refurbishment and resurfacing of the city pool and patio deck at a cost of $228,136.92 and approved a new $800-a month lease agreement with Samantha Hughes and Supreme All, Inc. for a portion of the city event center, 1875 Fitzhugh Ave.
Presented as a discussion item only, assistant city manager Robert Vine updated the council on an earlier request for information about the possibility of outsourcing the city’s garbage collection services with information about a planned presentation on Jan. 23 by a firm that handles requests for proposals.
The city manager shared a draft ordinance with regard to the registration and regulation of payday loan businesses and recommended a future public hearing to give affected businesses a chance to express concerns before the council takes further action.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
