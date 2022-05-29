North Lamar ISD trustees denied a request to ban a book from use in a college-level Advanced Placement course at the high school following a level-three grievance heard behind closed doors at a Thursday night meeting.
Meanwhile, during the hourlong closed session, some from the audience confronted North Lamar teachers quietly awaiting the board’s decision.
“I’m just glad that the board supported the decision of the reconsideration committee,” English department chairman Melissa Arnold said of the decision to keep “The Bluest Eye” by author Toni Morrison as reference material, explaining only an excerpt from the book, free of any questionable language, is used by teachers as required by the College Board for the district to keep its Advance Placement designation.
“The College Board released a statement in May that said if a school bans required topics from their AP courses, the AP program removed the designation from that course and students will not be able to receive college credit,” Arnold said.
Arnold explained that the complaint at the second grievance level was heard by a committee composed of administrators, teachers, a parent, a community member and a student, and that all committee members were encouraged to read the book in its entirety.
Complainant Frank Wright, who first appeared before the board in November with a list of “controversial books” found in 34,755 titles obtained earlier by former teacher Teresa Bussell, said in email correspondence after the meeting that he is “sad” about the board’s decision.
“It’s sad that our local school board has decided to keep a book that is not only propedophilia, but also contains pornography, profanity, race hatred, pervasive vulgarity and the detailed and lengthy parental rape of an 11-year-old child that is justified by the author,” Wright said. “It should have been an easy decision for the board to remove such a highly inappropriate book from a school.”
Superintendent Kelli Stewart defended the board’s decision as she referenced the attack public school libraries are under by political groups. Stewart alluded to “unique timing” of the complaint given recent developments following Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent call to action letter addressed to the Texas Association of School Boards.
“For our district, this is not about politics,” Stewart said after the meeting. “Our teachers are teaching the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills that are the standards provided by the state. We have thoroughly reviewed guidance disseminated from both the Texas Education Agency and TASB and their model policies.”
Stewart explained the book is not in the school library to be checked out but rather Advanced Placement students have read an excerpt from the novel in preparation for an AP exam and college credit.
“Questions pertaining to ‘The Bluest Eye’ have been on the AP exam in years past and on this year’s exam as well,” Stewart said. “ North Lamar ISD does not develop AP exams. The College Board creates AP exams.”
Stewart noted that the district has a search engine available on each campus webpage for parents to access what library books are available. She encouraged parents to access the service.
“Students and parents are always allowed to work with their teacher to choose an alternate text,” Stewart said. “For example, one parent may approve of their child reading a certain novel and another parent may not.
“North Lamar recognizes a parent’s interest in what materials their child is exposed to, but at the same time the district also upholds the First Amendment rights of students, which are implicated when considering removal of library materials, as emphasized in the United States Supreme Court case of Board of Education v Pico (1982).”
While the board listened to arguments behind closed doors for roughly an hour, about a dozen supporters of the complainant waited in the audience with several of those supporters directly engaging in conversation with the high school English department staff, who also awaited a decision.
Taxpayer Mike Sims, his daughter and son-in-law, a former Metroplex teacher who said he now lives in the district pursuing a career in finance, actively engaged in conversation with teachers while other supporters remained seated in a group with Erik Simien, constituent services representative for District 4 U.S. Congressman Pat Fallon, R-Sherman, who said that he was on a fact-finding mission.
Although staff said the book in question remains under lock and key and can only be accessed by junior and senior AdvancedPlacement students with parent permission, Sims said students could easily forge a parent’s name.
English department head Arnold, however, said teachers require a parent’s presence for the book to be checked out.
Josh Geer and wife, Laurie Sims Geer, roamed the audience during the closed session, engaging those who would listen to claims teachers can prepare students for Advanced Placement course success without using references to such books as “The Bluest Eye.” The couple said they had plans to visit with other county school districts to register complaints about inappropriate books in libraries.
Because of the “special meeting” status of the Thursday meeting, no public comment was allowed. However, public testimony was accepted on any agenda topic with a request registered earlier in the day of the meeting.
Although not in attendance at the meeting, Teresa Bussell submitted a statement, which board president Sheila Daughtrey read.
Referencing the complaint before the board, Bussell’s statement read, in part,:
“The lack of timely address to this issue following district policy, as well as ongoing and upcoming issues left me no other option but to address the superintendent and the school board. I wish to express my concern to the lack of timely, effective address to resolve appeals following policy guidelines. I myself have submitted five book considerations four months ago, and just last week received a reply from the district for only two of these books. There needs to be a serious effort to address this lack of timely address and resolve to remedy ineffective policies in the district.”
