Porter-Cable, the original portable tool company, and Tractor Supply Co., have announced a partnership that will bring Porter-Cable cordless power tools and new product innovations exclusively to Tractor Supply stores in the Paris area and across the U.S.
In addition to bringing its extensive line of tools and accessories to Tractor Supply stores across the U.S., Porter-Cable will also partner with the retailer to launch exclusive new cordless product innovations in the coming year. Builders and makers can look forward to expanded support and innovation around popular Porter-Cable 20V Max* cordless systems and accessories.
In recognition of this partnership and their mutual support of agriculture, Porter-Cable and the Tractor Supply Co. Foundation recently joined together to sponsor the Farm Aid concert event on Saturday, to support family farms in the United States.
For information about the partnership, visit portercablenow.com/TSCpartnership. To shop for Porter-Cable products at Tractor Supply Co., visit TractorSupply.com/PORTER-CABLE.
