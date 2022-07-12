CLARKSVILLE — Red River commissions voted to place the county under an immediate 90-day burn ban during its meeting Monday in the Courthouse Annex.
“I am not telling you to issue one or not, just what the conditions are,” said Kevin Boyd, of the Texas A&M Forest Service. “It’s hot and dry so things are going to burn.”
He told commissioners that he went back over records and 2011 was one of the hottest in the region.
“Conditions are the mirror image today that it was in 2011,” he said.
He presented the July report from the National Interagency Fire Center to the commissioners which says, in part, that there is an above normal fire potential around Texas.
“Extreme fire behavior on several recent fires were observed on the southern Plains and portions of central and eastern Texas amid the background drought,” the report said.
He also presented graphs from the National Weather Service showing that the area is abnormally dry.
Phyllis Stanley, president of the Red River County Firefighters Association, was glad to see the ban put in place.
“I am extremely happy as it is getting drier and drier,” she said. “It is dangerous for firefighters to be out there in 104 degree weather fighting fires. It is not a good situation.”
She added that in the past week Red River County volunteer firefighters have battled 35 fires.
The ban does not prohibit outdoor burning related to public health and safety such as firefighter training; public utility, natural gas pipeline, or mining operations; planting or harvesting of agricultural crops; or burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager certified under Natural Resources Code.
Violators of the ban, which is Class C misdemeanor, are subject to a fine not to exceed $500.
Commissioners also approved a bond for District Clerk Brenna Williams and appointed Chris Harvey to the Red River County Appraisal Board of Directors to fill an unexpired term that ends Dec. 31, 2023.
The court also approved the calendar of holidays for all county employees for the coming calendar year.
